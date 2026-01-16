J-10 fighter jets in flight training
J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway before takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zixiao)
A pilot assigned to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command gesticulates at the ground crew members in the cockpit during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zixiao)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zixiao)
A J-10 fighter jet attached to a unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zixiao)
A pilot assigned to an aviation unit with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command looks out of the cockpit during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Zixiao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.