Warships conduct replenishment at sea

China Military Online) 09:47, January 14, 2026

Frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Frigate Ganzhou (Hull 620) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command moor at sea and conduct alongside replenishment during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

Frigate Liuzhou (Hull 573) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command moor at sea and conduct alongside replenishment during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)

