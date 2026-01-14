Warships conduct replenishment at sea
Frigate Chenzhou (Hull 552) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sail in formation during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
Frigate Ganzhou (Hull 620) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command moor at sea and conduct alongside replenishment during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
Frigate Liuzhou (Hull 573) and comprehensive supply ship Qinghaihu (Hull 885) attached to a flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command moor at sea and conduct alongside replenishment during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Junlin)
