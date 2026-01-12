We Are China

Fast rope down choppers

China Military Online) 10:17, January 12, 2026

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fast rope down helicopters during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires a missile at mock target during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

An amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires at mock target during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

Amphibious assault vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fire at mock targets during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

