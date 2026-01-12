Fast rope down choppers
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fast rope down helicopters during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
An amphibious infantry fighting vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires a missile at mock target during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
An amphibious assault vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fires at mock target during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
Amphibious assault vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 72nd Group Army fire at mock targets during a recent round-the-clock live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)
Photos
