Soldiers in ruck march

China Military Online) 10:06, January 06, 2026

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the Chinese PLA Army conduct ruck march along the mountain trail in late December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the Chinese PLA Army conduct ruck march along the mountain trail in late December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the Chinese PLA Army conduct ruck march along the mountain trail in late December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment under the Chinese PLA Army conduct ruck march along the mountain trail in late December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yue)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)