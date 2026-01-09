Multiple helicopters engage in flight training exercise
A group of Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army lift off successively during a flight training exercise in mid-December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zelai)
Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army maneuver to the designated area during a flight training exercise in mid-December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zelai)
A Z-20 utility helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hovers over the target area under the cover of a Z-10 attack helicopter during a flight training exercise in mid-December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zelai)
A Z-20 utility helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hovers over the target area during a flight training exercise in mid-December, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Zelai)
