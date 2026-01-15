Soldiers hoist and load HQ-9 surface-to-air missile system

China Military Online) 13:12, January 15, 2026

Soldiers assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force hoist and load the HQ-9 surface-to-air missile system onto the missile launching vehicle during a multi-subject training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yi)

Soldiers assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force rush to a radar vehicle during a multi-subject training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yi)

Soldiers assigned to a unit under the Chinese PLA Air Force advance to positions carrying man-portable air-defense(MANPAD) system during a multi-subject training exercise in early January, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yi)

