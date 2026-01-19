Home>>
China conducts drone fight training over Dongsha Island
(Xinhua) 10:00, January 19, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command has recently conducted routine drone flight training in the airspace over China's Dongsha Island, a spokesperson said Saturday.
The training was completely justified and lawful, said Tian Junli, spokesperson for the command.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.