China conducts drone fight training over Dongsha Island

Xinhua) 10:00, January 19, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command has recently conducted routine drone flight training in the airspace over China's Dongsha Island, a spokesperson said Saturday.

The training was completely justified and lawful, said Tian Junli, spokesperson for the command.

