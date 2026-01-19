Home>>
J-16 fighter jets soar in the sky
(China Military Online) 11:05, January 19, 2026
J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway in formation before takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Shiteng)
J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force fly in formation toward the designated airspace during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Shiteng)
J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force get ready for takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Shiteng)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China conducts drone fight training over Dongsha Island
- J-10 fighter jets in flight training
- Soldiers hoist and load HQ-9 surface-to-air missile system
- Warships conduct replenishment at sea
- Frigate Dali participates in maritime training
- Fast rope down choppers
- Multiple helicopters engage in flight training exercise
- PLA Army helicopters participate in flight training
- Ship-borne helicopter takes off during maritime training
- Soldiers in ruck march
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.