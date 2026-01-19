J-16 fighter jets soar in the sky

China Military Online) 11:05, January 19, 2026

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force taxi on the runway in formation before takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Shiteng)

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force fly in formation toward the designated airspace during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Shiteng)

J-16 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Air Force get ready for takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 5, 2026. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Guo Shiteng)

