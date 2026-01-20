Home>>
Soldiers in chemical defense training exercise
(China Military Online) 16:18, January 20, 2026
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army decontaminates a vehicle during a chemical defense training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Qiansong)
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army detects the simulated chemical-contaminated area during a chemical defense training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Qiansong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- J-16 fighter jets soar in the sky
- China conducts drone fight training over Dongsha Island
- J-10 fighter jets in flight training
- Soldiers hoist and load HQ-9 surface-to-air missile system
- Warships conduct replenishment at sea
- Frigate Dali participates in maritime training
- Fast rope down choppers
- Multiple helicopters engage in flight training exercise
- PLA Army helicopters participate in flight training
- Ship-borne helicopter takes off during maritime training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.