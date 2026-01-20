We Are China

Soldiers in chemical defense training exercise

China Military Online) 16:18, January 20, 2026

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army decontaminates a vehicle during a chemical defense training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Qiansong)

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army detects the simulated chemical-contaminated area during a chemical defense training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Qiansong)

