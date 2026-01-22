Languages

Mountain escalator climbs sky-high in Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 15:57, January 22, 2026

The Shennv Escalator in Wushan county rises roughly the height of an 80-story building. Carrying passengers from the riverside up to the steep hills above, it offers spectacular views along the way.

Photos

