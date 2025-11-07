Mount Wutai: Where geological wonders meet culture

Straddling the border of north China's Shanxi and Hebei provinces, Mount Wutai is a national scenic area, a 5A-level tourist attraction, and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Renowned for its geological wonders and stunning scenery, it is also celebrated as the foremost of China's four sacred Buddhist mountains.

Mount Wutai is known as a "living fossil of Earth's evolution." Billions of years of crustal movement have formed layers of gneiss and granite, recording Earth's ancient history. Spanning 600 square kilometers, the geological park features 10 core sections and more than 60 observation points, with three-dimensional landscapes that trace the evolution of north China's geology.

The mountain's natural splendor makes it an ideal summer retreat, with July temperatures averaging just 13 to 17 degrees Celsius and forest coverage reaching 43 percent. It is also a haven for wildlife, home to rare species such as leopards and brown-eared pheasants, plus more than 590 plant species.

The site is famous for its distinctive topography, marked by five flattened peaks, hence the name "Wutai," which translates to "Five Terraces" in English. Each peak has its own unique form and character. There's Yedou North Peak, the highest point in north China, along with Wanghai East Peak, Guayue West Peak, Jinxiu South Peak and Cuiyan Central Peak. Together, they form a magnificent natural masterpiece.

Nanlianggou Valley and Tuoliang Mountain, both within Mount Wutai, showcase pristine natural beauty. Nanlianggou Valley boasts more than 590 plant species, including over 100 imperially designated sal trees of special value. The valley also shelters over 40 mammal species and more than 140 bird species.

Tuoliang Mountain, known as the "emerald of the Taihang Mountains," boasts subalpine meadows blanketed in golden lotus flowers, waterfalls and primeval forests, creating scenes reminiscent of a secluded paradise.

