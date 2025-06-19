Shennong Stream winds through green mountains in Hubei
Shennong Stream resembles a green silk ribbon as it weaves through the mountains in Badong County, central China’s Hubei Province, June 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Jiao Guobin)
Located in the Three Gorges Reservoir Region, the 60-kilometer-long stream—also known as Yandu River—is the first tributary to meet the Yangtze River after it exits the Wu Gorge.
