Shennong Stream winds through green mountains in Hubei

Ecns.cn) 15:44, June 19, 2025

Shennong Stream resembles a green silk ribbon as it weaves through the mountains in Badong County, central China’s Hubei Province, June 17, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/ Jiao Guobin)

Located in the Three Gorges Reservoir Region, the 60-kilometer-long stream—also known as Yandu River—is the first tributary to meet the Yangtze River after it exits the Wu Gorge.

