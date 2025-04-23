Trending in China | Wuyi Mountain: Where nature and heritage unite
(People's Daily App) 15:01, April 23, 2025
Wuyi Mountain, located in Southeast China's Fujian Province, is a UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site celebrated for its distinctive landforms, biodiversity conservation and significant historical and cultural values.
