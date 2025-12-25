Misty mountains echo ancient brushstrokes

(People's Daily App) 16:47, December 25, 2025

Morning mist rises over the mountains at 6 am as the sun begins to light Shucheng in Anhui Province. The peaks and valleys fade into silhouettes that resemble a traditional Chinese shanshuihua, or "mountain-water painting." The scene captures the quiet landscapes and offers a moment of calm and serenity.

(Produced by Yao Yuhe and Yang Xirui)

