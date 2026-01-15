Mesmerizing winter scenery draws crowds to China's 'Snow Town'

People's Daily Online) 11:00, January 15, 2026

Photo shows the beautiful winter scenery of China's "Snow Town," the Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)

With well-arranged rooftops covered in thick blankets of snow, as well as eye-catching, unique snow views featuring natural scenes that resemble "snow mushrooms" and "snow cakes," Shuangfeng Forest Farm, known as China's "Snow Town," has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

As snowflakes drift through the air, the forest farm, located in Mudanjiang city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, takes on a fairytale-like appearance, wrapped in shimmering white.

Despite the biting cold, the famous tourist destination remains warm with activity. Visitors from across the country have been flocking to the locality to enjoy its breathtaking winter scenery, filling the snowy streets with laughter and excitement.

