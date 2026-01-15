Home>>
Mesmerizing winter scenery draws crowds to China's 'Snow Town'
(People's Daily Online) 11:00, January 15, 2026
|Photo shows the beautiful winter scenery of China's "Snow Town," the Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Su Jinggang)
With well-arranged rooftops covered in thick blankets of snow, as well as eye-catching, unique snow views featuring natural scenes that resemble "snow mushrooms" and "snow cakes," Shuangfeng Forest Farm, known as China's "Snow Town," has been transformed into a winter wonderland.
As snowflakes drift through the air, the forest farm, located in Mudanjiang city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, takes on a fairytale-like appearance, wrapped in shimmering white.
Despite the biting cold, the famous tourist destination remains warm with activity. Visitors from across the country have been flocking to the locality to enjoy its breathtaking winter scenery, filling the snowy streets with laughter and excitement.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- College students dance in Xinjiang snow
- An ice sculpture of Wuhan's Yellow Crane Tower rises in snowy Harbin
- Snowfall turns Laoling city in E China's Shandong into winter wonderland
- Huangshan Mountain glows in winter sunrise after fresh snowfall
- Snow blowers unleash full power
- Beijing witnesses first snowfall this winter
- China's school snow breaks boost winter tourism, consumption
- Ice, snow economy heats up in China as ski season starts strong
- Inner Mongolia launches five-month ice-snow season amid China's winter tourism push
- Ski resorts in NW China's Yinchuan busy preparing for upcoming season of ice and snow tourism
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.