College students dance in Xinjiang snow
(People's Daily App) 16:43, December 23, 2025
College students in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, perform a traditional dance in the snow, full of energy and creating a vibrant atmosphere.
(Produced by Yang Xirui and Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
