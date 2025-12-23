We Are China

College students dance in Xinjiang snow

(People's Daily App) 16:43, December 23, 2025

College students in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, perform a traditional dance in the snow, full of energy and creating a vibrant atmosphere.

(Produced by Yang Xirui and Zhu Yingqi)

