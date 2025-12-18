We Are China

Snowfall turns Laoling city in E China's Shandong into winter wonderland

People's Daily Online) 13:52, December 18, 2025

Laoling Film Studio, a tourist attraction and film and television production base in Laoling, east China's Shandong Province, is blanketed in snow after the city's first winter snowfall. (Photo/Jia Peng)

Laoling city in east China's Shandong Province saw its first winter snowfall on Dec. 13. Fresh snow transformed the city's landmarks, including Laoling Film Studio and the Laoling Millennium Jujube Forest Scenic Area, into a serene, silvery wonderland.

Draped in white, the scenic areas took on a quiet, romantic charm, offering residents and visitors a picturesque taste of winter.

Visitors pose for photos amid the snowy scenery at Laoling Film Studio, a tourist attraction and film and television production base in Laoling, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Jia Peng)

A photography enthusiast captures winter views at the Laoling Millennium Jujube Forest Scenic Area in Laoling, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Jia Peng)

Photo shows an aerial winter view of the Laoling Millennium Jujube Forest Scenic Area in Laoling, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Jia Peng)

Local residents take part in morning exercise at a park as snow falls in Laoling city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Jia Peng)

