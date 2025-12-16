Huangshan Mountain glows in winter sunrise after fresh snowfall
(People's Daily App) 16:44, December 16, 2025
The Huangshan Mountain in East China's Anhui Province revealed a spectacular winter scene on December 14, following a fresh snowfall. As dawn broke, the rising sun gradually lit the horizon, casting a warm glow over frost-coated peaks. The striking contrast of light and ice created a dazzling view.
(Video source: CMG)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

