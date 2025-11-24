Inner Mongolia launches five-month ice-snow season amid China's winter tourism push

Xinhua) 15:22, November 24, 2025

HOHHOT, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has launched a five-month ice-snow tourism season, featuring 159 cultural activities, 48 sporting events and 45 themed travel routes as part of a nationwide push to develop China's ice-and-snow economy, driven by winter tourism, according to local authorities.

Starting Dec. 20, the 2025-2026 Inner Mongolia winter tourism season will feature major events, including the 21st Ice and Snow Nadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the 22nd China-Russia-Mongolia International Ice and Snow Festival in Manzhouli, a border city in Inner Mongolia, said Wang Shenrong, deputy director of the regional culture and tourism department.

The move comes as China promotes its ice-and-snow economy under a state-level plan targeting 1.2 trillion yuan (about 169 billion U.S. dollars) in terms of industry scale by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030. Several regions have recently unveiled new attractions and incentives to boost winter tourism.

In northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, is expanding -- featuring a total of over 400,000 cubic meters of ice and snow. The neighboring Jilin Province, meanwhile, is issuing 100 million yuan in winter tourism vouchers and offering discounted shuttle services to ski resorts. Additionally, Altay Prefecture, a popular ski destination in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has introduced a student nine-day "snow break" to encourage participation in skiing.

Back in Inner Mongolia, cities like Ulanqab and Arxan are highlighting local features such as volcanic skiing and snowmobiling. This region will distribute tourism vouchers and create "ski-hot spring" combo tickets to lower costs. Heated rest areas, hot drinks and extended venue hours will also be provided to boost winter comfort levels.

