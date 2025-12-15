Snow blowers unleash full power

(People's Daily App) 15:39, December 15, 2025

In Tacheng prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, railway snow-clearing machines were in full force, blasting away winter drifts with epic force. These high-tech beasts keep the tracks open across vast snowy landscapes, ensuring safe and smooth travel.

