Snow blowers unleash full power
(People's Daily App) 15:39, December 15, 2025
In Tacheng prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, railway snow-clearing machines were in full force, blasting away winter drifts with epic force. These high-tech beasts keep the tracks open across vast snowy landscapes, ensuring safe and smooth travel.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing witnesses first snowfall this winter
- China's school snow breaks boost winter tourism, consumption
- Ice, snow economy heats up in China as ski season starts strong
- Inner Mongolia launches five-month ice-snow season amid China's winter tourism push
- Ski resorts in NW China's Yinchuan busy preparing for upcoming season of ice and snow tourism
- Snow plows clear roads in East China
- China's expanding ice and snow market offers global opportunities
- Snow scenery across China
- Southern parts of China discover joy of snow tourism
- Trending in China | Hulun Buir's winter: a fairy tale ice-and-snow wonderland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.