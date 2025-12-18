An ice sculpture of Wuhan's Yellow Crane Tower rises in snowy Harbin
(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 18, 2025
On December 17, the 27th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World opened to the public. During this winter feast, an ice-carved version of the 1,800-year-old Yellow Crane Tower, which has long been celebrated in Chinese poetry as a scenic spot, stood out as a highlight, creating a fascinating link between southern and northern China. As the world's largest ice and snow theme park, it covers an area of 1.2 million square meters this year, boasting a mix of grand ice art, thrilling winter activities, cultural performances, and cutting-edge technology.
(Compiled by Fan Yuting)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Snowfall turns Laoling city in E China's Shandong into winter wonderland
- Huangshan Mountain glows in winter sunrise after fresh snowfall
- Snow blowers unleash full power
- Beijing witnesses first snowfall this winter
- China's school snow breaks boost winter tourism, consumption
- Ice, snow economy heats up in China as ski season starts strong
- Inner Mongolia launches five-month ice-snow season amid China's winter tourism push
- Ski resorts in NW China's Yinchuan busy preparing for upcoming season of ice and snow tourism
- Snow plows clear roads in East China
- China's expanding ice and snow market offers global opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.