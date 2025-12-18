An ice sculpture of Wuhan's Yellow Crane Tower rises in snowy Harbin

(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 18, 2025

On December 17, the 27th edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World opened to the public. During this winter feast, an ice-carved version of the 1,800-year-old Yellow Crane Tower, which has long been celebrated in Chinese poetry as a scenic spot, stood out as a highlight, creating a fascinating link between southern and northern China. As the world's largest ice and snow theme park, it covers an area of 1.2 million square meters this year, boasting a mix of grand ice art, thrilling winter activities, cultural performances, and cutting-edge technology.

(Compiled by Fan Yuting)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)