Winter cherry blossoms grace UNESCO site in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:27, January 09, 2026
|Winter cherry blossoms in full bloom at the old tea forests of Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)
Over 10,000 mu (about 667 hectares) of winter cherry trees are blossoming across the Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Pink blossoms dot the hillsides, forming a striking tableau alongside tranquil ancient villages and drifting clouds—a scene reminiscent of a natural scroll painting slowly unfolding before the eyes.
Each winter, the cherry blossoms on Jingmai Mountain burst into bloom as anticipated. Visitors wandering through the sea of flowers can not only take in the natural splendor but also experience the rich cultural heritage that has endured on Jingmai Mountain for more than a millennium.
