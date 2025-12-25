Over 10 thousand flowering winter cherry trees adorn valley in SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows winter cherry blossoms in the cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)
While snowflakes are still falling in northern China, the cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is already awash in "springtime" vitality.
Since early December, more than 10,000 winter cherry trees in the cherry valley have come into bloom in succession.
Bathed in the soft morning sunlight, the vivid pink blossoms contrast beautifully with the lush green tea gardens, creating a vibrant ecological landscape that has drawn numerous visitors eager to pose for photos against the scenic backdrop.
Photo shows winter cherry blossoms in the cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)
Photo shows winter cherry blossoms in the cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)
Photo shows winter cherry blossoms in the cherry valley on Wuliang Mountain in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Guangyu)
