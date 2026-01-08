75 years of an iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan

On May 21 this year, Pakistan and China will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their formal diplomatic relations—a milestone that few bilateral relationships in the contemporary world can match in depth, consistency, and resilience. The recent unveiling of the official logo for this historic anniversary by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi is more than a ceremonial gesture. It is a powerful reminder of a relationship that has grown stronger with time, weathered global upheavals, and emerged as a rare example of principled, all-weather friendship in an increasingly transactional world.

In an era where international relations are largely defined by shifting interests, short-term calculations, and conditional partnerships, the China–Pakistan relationship stands apart. It is not merely interest-based; it is trust-based. It is not confined to one sector or one government; it is multidimensional, people-centric, and enduring. Above all, it is rooted in mutual respect, sovereign equality, and unwavering support—without hidden conditions or material calculations.

A relationship forged in history and tested by time

Pakistan was among the earliest countries to recognize the People's Republic of China in 1950, laying the foundation for a friendship that would gradually evolve into one of the most comprehensive bilateral partnerships in modern diplomacy. Formal diplomatic relations were established on May 21, 1951, at a time when China was still finding its place in the international system. Pakistan's early and principled support helped cement mutual trust that continues to define the relationship today.

Over the decades, China and Pakistan have stood by each other through regional wars, political transitions, economic challenges, and global realignments. From Pakistan's consistent support for the one-China principle to China's steadfast backing of Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and core interests, the relationship has never wavered. This consistency is precisely what makes the friendship exceptional.

The phrase "higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, stronger than steel, and sweeter than honey" may sound poetic, but it accurately captures the emotional and strategic depth of China–Pakistan ties. It is a relationship that has matured organically, guided not by compulsion but by conviction.

An all-dimensional partnership

One of the defining strengths of China–Pakistan relations is its truly all-dimensional character. Political trust forms its backbone, but the partnership extends far beyond diplomacy. Cooperation spans economic development, infrastructure, defense, science and technology, education, culture, health, and people-to-people exchanges.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative, is perhaps the most visible symbol of this partnership. Yet CPEC is not merely a collection of roads, power plants, and ports; it is a shared vision of connectivity, prosperity, and regional integration. By addressing Pakistan's long-standing infrastructure and energy deficits, CPEC has laid the groundwork for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Equally important is defense and security cooperation, which has contributed to regional stability and mutual confidence. This cooperation is not directed against any third country but is rooted in legitimate defense needs and shared concerns about peace and security.

Cultural and educational exchanges have further deepened the relationship. Thousands of Pakistani students study in Chinese universities, while Confucius Institutes and cultural centers in Pakistan promote language learning and mutual understanding. These interactions ensure that the friendship is not confined to state institutions but is embedded in society itself.

A friendship beyond interests

What truly distinguishes China–Pakistan relations from most global partnerships is its non-transactional nature. In a world governed by realpolitik, alliances often shift when interests diverge. The China–Pakistan friendship, however, has consistently transcended immediate gains.

China has supported Pakistan during times of economic difficulty without imposing political conditions. Pakistan, in turn, has supported China on issues of core national interest without hesitation. This mutual support is not driven by opportunism but by a shared belief in fairness, sovereignty, and non-interference.

This is why the relationship is often described as a "role model" for state-to-state relations. It demonstrates that international partnerships can be built on trust, equality, and long-term vision rather than coercion or exploitation.

People-to-people bonds: the soul of the relationship

While governments may change and policies may evolve, the true strength of China–Pakistan friendship lies in the bond between their peoples. In Pakistan, China is viewed not just as a strategic partner but as a sincere friend. In China, Pakistan enjoys a uniquely positive image as a trusted and reliable partner.

These sentiments are reinforced through humanitarian assistance during natural disasters, medical cooperation, cultural festivals, tourism, and academic collaboration. Ordinary citizens in both countries see tangible evidence of friendship in their daily lives—be it through infrastructure projects, educational opportunities, or cultural exchanges.

Such people-to-people connectivity ensures that the relationship is deeply rooted and self-sustaining. It is not dependent on personalities or political cycles; it is carried forward by shared experiences and mutual goodwill.

Facing and defeating conspiracies

It is no secret that in recent years, some external forces have attempted to undermine China–Pakistan relations through misinformation, propaganda, and covert destabilization efforts. These attempts stem from discomfort with an independent, sovereign partnership that does not conform to hegemonic designs.

Yet every such effort has failed—and will continue to fail. The reason is simple: the China–Pakistan friendship is not superficial. It is anchored in history, tested by adversity, and reinforced by the will of the people. No conspiracy can weaken a bond that is built on trust, mutual respect, and shared destiny.

Both countries have shown maturity and strategic patience in addressing challenges, refusing to be provoked or distracted. Their commitment to cooperation, dialogue, and development remains unshaken.

A vision for the future

As Pakistan and China enter the next phase of their relationship, the focus is not only on celebrating past achievements but also on shaping a shared future. The year-long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary—through high-level exchanges, cultural events, trade exhibitions, and public diplomacy—are an opportunity to renew commitments and explore new areas of cooperation.

Emerging sectors such as green development, digital economy, innovation, agriculture modernization, and public health offer vast potential for collaboration. At a time when the world faces climate change, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical fragmentation, China and Pakistan can jointly contribute to stability, development, and multilateral cooperation.

Their partnership aligns with broader global aspirations for peace, connectivity, and shared prosperity. It reflects the spirit of win-win cooperation and a shared future for mankind—principles that resonate far beyond bilateral ties.

An eternal friendship

75 years is a significant milestone, but in the context of China–Pakistan relations, it feels less like a conclusion and more like a continuation of an enduring journey. The friendship is traditional, time-tested, and, above all, eternal.

As the official logo for the 75th anniversary symbolizes, the China–Pakistan relationship is not confined to the past; it points confidently toward the future. It reassures both nations that no matter how the international landscape changes, their bond will remain firm.

In celebrating this platinum jubilee, Pakistan and China are not only honoring their shared history—they are reaffirming a powerful truth: that genuine friendship between nations is still possible, and when it is built on trust, respect, and the will of the people, it can withstand any test of time.

The China–Pakistan friendship is not just a bilateral success story. It is a message to the world.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is a sinologist, former Pakistani diplomat and the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA), based in Islamabad, Pakistan. He can be reached at awanzamir@yahoo.com.

