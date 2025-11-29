Home>>
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to one-China principle
(Xinhua) 10:49, November 29, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed its "firm and principled" commitment to the one-China policy.
Pakistan recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the "sole legitimate government representing all of China" and considers Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi told Xinhua at a press conference.
"Pakistan and China share an all-weather, time-tested, and deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership. We are firmly supportive of and uphold the one-China policy," he said.
"We oppose any attempt to create 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan.' Our position remains firm, steady and principled," he added.
