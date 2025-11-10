Pakistan should learn from China's development experience: minister

November 10, 2025

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, addresses the Sangam Gala 2025 in Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov. 6, 2025. (Photo by Ahmad Kamal/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that Pakistan should learn from China's development experience to achieve sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Sangam Gala 2025 held by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan in Islamabad earlier this week, Sheikh said China's achievement in lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty serves as a global example of people-centered development.

He noted that China's progress in education, technology, and technical skills must be prioritized in Pakistan to empower youth and reduce poverty.

"The way China develops its people through education and technology offers an ideal model for Pakistan and South Asia," Sheikh said. "Only through skill development and technical education can our people overcome poverty."

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, said that driven by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan has made significant progress in various fields such as energy, healthcare, and women's well-being. Pakistan will actively promote strategic alignment with China's 15th Five-Year Plan and work together with China to create a more prosperous future for bilateral relations, he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said the ongoing modernization efforts in China and Pakistan have opened up broad avenues for collaboration. In particular, the proposals outlined in China's 15th Five-Year Plan present important opportunities for strengthening the China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

China's initiatives, including promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and expanding high-standard opening up, also provide strong momentum for upgrading CPEC and solid support for the two countries to jointly advance economic globalization, he added.

Jiang hoped both sides could reaffirm their commitment to carrying forward the ironclad friendship, deepening practical cooperation, and working together to create a brighter shared future.

The gala brought together diplomats, officials, scholars, and representatives from both nations to celebrate the two countries' long-standing ties and explore new channels of collaboration.



