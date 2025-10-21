China welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 10:15, October 21, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire under the mediation of Qatar and Turkey. Furthermore, the two side will continue talks to ensure its sustainability. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the ceasefire and said the two sides would hold another round of talks in Istanbul on Oct. 25.

"Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are China's traditional friendly neighbors and each other's neighbor that cannot be moved away," noted Guo when asked to comment on the agreement at a regular press briefing.

China welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between the two countries and commends the contributions made by the relevant countries, said Guo.

China sincerely hopes for and supports continued dialogue and consultation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their differences, achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire, and jointly safeguard the peace and stability of both countries and the region, Guo added.

"China is willing to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in improving and advancing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations," Guo said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)