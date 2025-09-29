Pakistan receives first batch of flood relief supplies from China

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of emergency flood relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived in Pakistan on Sunday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Two Chinese relief flights carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets landed in Pakistan's eastern Rawalpindi district, reflecting China's enduring solidarity with Pakistan in times of difficulty, said the NDMA.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan's Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan & SAFRON, Amir Muqam expressed deep gratitude to the government and people of China for their prompt support, saying that the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood-affected families.

Since June of this year, heavy rains have caused floods and other disasters across Pakistan, resulting in hundreds of casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure, houses, and crops, he said, adding that the donated supplies from China will play a significant role in the relief efforts.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that the assistance provided by China vividly embodies the spirit of a community with a shared future, standing together through thick and thin.

He said that under the leadership of the Pakistani government and with the support of all sectors of society, the people in the disaster-stricken areas will be able to overcome the impact of the floods and rebuild their homes.

