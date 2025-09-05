China, Pakistan hold conference to boost economic and technological cooperation

The 2nd China-Pakistan Business to Business Investment Conference opens in Beijing, capital of China on Sept. 4, 2025. (People's Daily Online/ Xu Jingwen)

The 2nd China-Pakistan Business to Business Investment Conference opened in Beijing, capital of China on Sept. 4, 2025, bringing together wide-ranging senior officials and entrepreneurs from both countries.

Under the theme of carving out a new path for the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and seeking mutually beneficial investment opportunities in prioritized sectors, such as construction, electrical vehicles, solar panels and financial technologies, the event was recognized as one of the largest business forums between the two countries in recent years.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the conference, unveiling a new vision for Pakistan–China economic cooperation.

"Pakistan is looking forward to upgrading CPEC to the 2.0 version, featuring bilateral cooperation in "5Es;" exports, e-Pakistan and innovations, energy and infrastructure, environment and climate change and equity and empowerment," he said.

Looking back on the history of China-Pakistan cooperation, he highlighted that China's remarkable economic leap and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have created shared opportunities for developing countries.

Referring to CPEC agreement signed in 2015, Sharif credited the first phase of CPEC with transforming Pakistan's energy and infrastructure landscape.

"We used to face up to 20 hours of power outages daily, but today, Pakistan has become energy self-sufficient. That is the turning point," he noted.

Sharif hailed the conference as a reflection of the iron-clad brotherhood between Pakistan and China, reaffirming that the two nations enjoy an unmatched friendship — "higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the deepest oceans, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel."

"In face of uncertainties and economic downward pressure, Pakistan would resolutely promote China-Pakistan cooperation in business and investment by offering more preferential policies," he added.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), addresses the 2nd China-Pakistan Business to Business Investment Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2025. (People's Daily Online/ Xu Jingwen)

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), praised the close ties between China and Pakistan. He stressed that the two countries share broad business interests and tremendous potential for cooperation. With the principle of win-win cooperation, CCPIT will continue to support more Chinese enterprises in expanding business and investment in Pakistan.

Representatives of enterprises from China and Pakistan sign memorandums of understanding for cooperation at the 2nd China-Pakistan Business to Business Investment Conference in Beijing, capital of China, on Sept. 4, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

At the conference, participating enterprises from both sides signed cooperation agreements that cover key sectors including agriculture, electric vehicles, solar energy, iron and steel, petrochemicals, and healthcare.

