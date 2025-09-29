China delivers flood relief supplies to Pakistan
Staff members load flood relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Pakistan at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of emergency flood relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Pakistan was dispatched from central China's Zhengzhou on Sunday, according to the Chinese Air Force.
Two Y-20 transport aircraft delivered the supplies, including tents and blankets, to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital.
Pakistan has suffered from severe floods since June, resulting in heavy casualties and property damage. In response, China provided Pakistan with 2 million U.S. dollars in emergency assistance.
To further support Pakistan's post-flood reconstruction, the Chinese government has decided to provide an additional 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) worth of emergency flood relief supplies.
The remaining supplies are now being urgently prepared and will be shipped in the coming days.
Photos
