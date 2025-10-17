China welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan decision to implement temporary ceasefire: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan decided to implement a temporary ceasefire and will seek a solution through constructive dialogue, which serves the common interests of the two sides and helps keep the region peaceful and stable, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday, adding China welcomes and supports the effort.
Noting Pakistan and Afghanistan are each other's neighbors and both are China's friends, Lin said China supports the two countries in staying cool-headed and exercising restraint, realizing a full and lasting ceasefire, properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, returning to the track of political settlement, and together maintaining peace and stability in both countries and the wider region.
China will continue playing a constructive role for the improvement of their relations, Lin added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Training program plants seeds for China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation
- China's rare earths export control measures have no connection with Pakistan: spokesperson
- Pakistan receives first batch of flood relief supplies from China
- China delivers flood relief supplies to Pakistan
- A Pakistani scholar's vision: driving China-Pakistan exchanges in big data
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.