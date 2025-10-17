China welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan decision to implement temporary ceasefire: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:23, October 17, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan decided to implement a temporary ceasefire and will seek a solution through constructive dialogue, which serves the common interests of the two sides and helps keep the region peaceful and stable, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday, adding China welcomes and supports the effort.

Noting Pakistan and Afghanistan are each other's neighbors and both are China's friends, Lin said China supports the two countries in staying cool-headed and exercising restraint, realizing a full and lasting ceasefire, properly handling differences through dialogue and consultation, returning to the track of political settlement, and together maintaining peace and stability in both countries and the wider region.

China will continue playing a constructive role for the improvement of their relations, Lin added.

