Diplomats and designer praise China-Pakistan ties at Great Wall fashion show

The Pakistan-China Fashion Show, co-hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and the China International Cultural Communication Center (CICCC), took place on Oct. 19, 2025, at the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing.

The event featured collections by famous Chinese and Pakistani designers. Chinese officials, media representatives, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps attended.

Badaling is the most renowned section of the Great Wall, and this year marks the 60th anniversary of the first visit by a Pakistani dignitary. In this video, diplomats and the fashion designer share their thoughts on the event.

