First batch of submarines under China-Pakistan cooperation project to enter service next year, says Pakistani naval chief

08:42, November 03, 2025 By Liu Xuanzun, Bai Yunyi ( Global Times

The first batch of Hangor-class submarines under a China-Pakistan cooperation project is expected to enter operational service with the Pakistan Navy in 2026, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, told the Global Times in a recent exclusive interview. He said that the Hangor-class submarine program is progressing smoothly, and that the successful launch of the second and third submarines in China earlier this year is a major milestone for naval collaboration between China and Pakistan.

Pakistan signed a contract with China to procure eight Hangor-class conventional submarines in 2015, with the first four to be constructed by China and the rest to be assembled by Pakistan, so as to improve Pakistan's technical capabilities, according to open reports. According to the plan, Pakistan will acquire eight advanced submarines between 2022 and 2028. The first Hangor-class conventionally powered submarine was launched in China in April 2024, while the second and third vessels were consecutively launched this year.

Ashraf spoke highly of this China-Pakistan cooperation project. He said that the project is not only significant for advancement of the Pakistan Navy's submarine force capabilities, but will also contribute toward self-reliance through transfer of technology and skill development at Karachi Shipyard &Engineering Works. It reflects professionalism and close naval equipment collaboration between China and Pakistan.

Besides the submarine project, the Type 054A/P frigates mark another major achievement in China-Pakistan naval equipment cooperation. This type of multirole frigates is already in service with the Pakistan Navy, with Ashraf saying that they are "among the most advanced surface combatants."

He told the Global Times that these Chinese-made frigates have greatly strengthened the Pakistan Navy's multi-mission capability, particularly in air defense, anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance.

"These platforms are playing a key role in ensuring maritime security in the North Arabian Sea and the broader Indian Ocean region, which is critical for global economy," he said, noting that by securing vital sea lines of communication, including those linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Pakistan Navy is playing a significant role in sustaining trade, investment and economic activity that benefit not only Pakistan but the entire region.

Talking about the performance of Chinese-made equipment, Ashraf said that Chinese-origin platforms and equipment have been reliable, technologically advanced and well-suited to Pakistan Navy's operational requirements. He said that the Pakistan Navy's experience with them has been very positive, both in terms of performance and technical support.

As modern warfare evolves, emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, AI and advanced electronic warfare systems are becoming increasingly important. The Pakistan Navy is focusing on these technologies and exploring collaboration with China that has the leading industries in emerging technologies, Ashraf said.

In recent years, the navies of China and Pakistan have maintained frequent exchanges and cooperation. The two sides have conducted multiple joint exercises and training activities in China and Pakistan as well as at high seas. The content covers subjects such as joint counter-terrorism, anti-piracy, maritime replenishment, formation maneuvering, communication liaison, and joint search and rescue. In particular, the Sea Guardians series of exercises has become an important brand for joint naval exercises between the two countries.

Ashraf told the Global Times that the Sea Guardians series of exercises represents the growing depth and maturity of Pakistan-China naval cooperation. He said that these exercises enhance interoperability, tactical coordination and professional exchanges between the two navies and help us learn from each other's experiences in diverse warfare domains, including counter terrorism, antipiracy and maritime security operations.

"Most importantly, such engagements demonstrate our shared resolve to promote peace, stability and freedom of navigation in the region," he said.

On the topic of China-Pakistan naval cooperation in the future, Ashraf said that the Pakistan Navy's partnership with China is built on deep-rooted friendship, mutual respect, trust and shared strategic interests.

"In the coming decade, we expect this relationship to grow stronger, encompassing not only shipbuilding and training, but also enhanced interoperability, research, technology sharing and industrial collaboration," he said.

"There is immense potential for cooperation in advanced technologies, unmanned systems, marine scientific research and maritime industry development. Together, we aim to ensure a secure and stable maritime environment that supports regional peace and prosperity," said the Pakistani admiral.

"China has been a trusted partner in the Pakistan Navy's modernization journey," Ashraf said. He noted that the introduction of advanced frigates and submarines has significantly enhanced the Pakistan Navy's operational reach, multi-domain war fighting capabilities, and deterrence posture.

These modern platforms, coupled with joint training and exercises with the PLA Navy, have deepened the two sides' professional synergy and strengthened interoperability at sea, Ashraf said, noting that "this cooperation goes beyond hardware; it reflects a shared strategic outlook, mutual trust, and a long-standing partnership."

From Monday to Thursday, the Pakistan Navy is organizing a second edition of Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) in Karachi, Pakistan. The event is being organized with the aim to jump-start the development of Pakistan's maritime sector and establish a platform to spur the blue economy and provide a platform to government-to-government and business-business engagements, according to the Pakistan Navy.

Ashraf said that PIMEC is a platform which showcases and leverages the country's strategic maritime assets, including Gwadar port and the opportunities presented by the CPEC, promoting investment in critical infrastructure to support trade and economic growth. He noted that with PIMEC, the Pakistan Navy aims to promote blue economy and technological advancements as well as address emerging maritime threats through international cooperation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)