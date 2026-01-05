Chinese vice premier calls for closer China-Pakistan community with shared future

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing on Sunday, calling for joint efforts to accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era and continue to improve the well-being of the two peoples.

Hailing the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan that has grown stronger over time, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two countries' leaders reached new, important common understandings regarding further development of bilateral ties in meetings held last year.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, shore up political mutual trust and mutual support, better synergize development plans, improve quality and performance of pragmatic cooperation, and enhance communication and coordination regarding major international and regional affairs, Ding said.

Noting that upholding friendly relations with China stands as the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy, Dar said Pakistan adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to promote the continuous development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

