Pakistani FM to visit China, hold 7th round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue
(Xinhua) 16:23, December 31, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit China and hold the Seventh Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue from Jan. 3 to 5, 2026, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
Dar's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.
