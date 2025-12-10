China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to handle differences through dialogue
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China calls on Pakistan and Afghanistan to continue handling their differences through dialogue and consultation, promote the deescalation of the situation, and work together to maintain regional peace and stability, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to reports that Afghan and Pakistani forces exchanged fire on Dec. 5, resulting in a number of civilian casualties.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are both long-standing friendly neighbors of China, they are also neighbors that cannot move away from each other, he said.
China is willing to work with the international community to continue playing a constructive role in improving and developing relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Guo said.
