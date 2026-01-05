Full text: Joint Press Communiqué of the Seventh Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue

Xinhua) 13:15, January 05, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Seventh Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue was held in Beijing on Sunday. Both sides issued a joint press communiqu on Monday.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the press communiqué.

