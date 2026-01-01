Top DPRK leader sends New Year's message to overseas operations units: KCNA

Xinhua) 14:37, January 01, 2026

PYONGYANG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a congratulatory message to the officers and soldiers of the overseas operations units on Wednesday, said the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday.

In the message, Kim extended New Year greetings to all the commanding officers and combatants of the overseas operations units on behalf of the Party and the DPRK government, KCNA said.

As the whole country is immersed in a festive atmosphere of welcoming the New Year, the military are fighting bravely on foreign battlefields, he said, adding that "all of you have safeguarded heroically the dignity and honor of the DPRK."

Thanks to their self-sacrificing and devoted struggle, the militant fraternity and alliance between the DPRK and Russia have grown stronger, according to the message.

In the message, the top leader wished his officers and soldiers a safe return after accomplishing their mission.

