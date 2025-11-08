DPRK defense chief condemns U.S. for making threatening military moves

Xinhua) 16:04, November 08, 2025

PYONGYANG, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The defense chief of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Friday slammed the United States for recent military actions in the Korean Peninsula, saying they threaten the country's security and intentionally escalate political and military tensions in the region, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

The DPRK will show more offensive action in response, No Kwang Chol, national defense minister of the DPRK, said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

The statement lashed out at Washington for sending a carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington to the peninsula, amid an ongoing joint Freedom Flag air drill with South Korea, saying the move further escalated the tensions.

The statement added that the U.S. defense secretary and his South Korean counterpart visited the area near the southern border of the DPRK, adding that they also held an annual security meeting to "conspire the strengthening of their deterrence to the DPRK and the rapid promotion of the process of integrating the nuclear forces with the conventional forces."

Such stance is "a stark revelation and an unveiled intentional expression of their hostile nature to stand against the DPRK to the end," said the statement.

"We are ready to respond to everything. We will show more offensive action against the enemies' threat on the principle of ensuring security and defending peace by dint of powerful strength," said the statement.

