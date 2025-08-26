Trump says he hopes to meet Kim Jong Un this year

Xinhua) 08:15, August 26, 2025

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he hopes to meet with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), later this year.

Speaking to reporters at the White House during the outset of his meeting with visiting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Trump said he maintains a "very good relationship" with Kim and looks forward to meeting him again.

"I get along with him really well. I think he has a country of great potential, tremendous potential," Trump said.

During Trump's first presidential term, he and Kim first met in Singapore in June 2018, marking the first-ever U.S.-DPRK summit. They met again in Hanoi, Vietnam in February 2019, and later that June in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)