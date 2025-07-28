Top DPRK leader visits China-DPRK Friendship Tower

Xinhua) 09:27, July 28, 2025

PYONGYANG, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), laid a wreath at the China-DPRK Friendship Tower Saturday on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the country's Fatherland Liberation War victory, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

"The DPRK would never forget the militant feats and merits of the fallen fighters of the Chinese People's Volunteers recorded in the history of the great victory in the Fatherland Liberation War," Kim was quoted as saying.

He was accompanied by Choe Son Hui, the country's foreign minister, and Kim Song Nam, international department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said the report.

On the same day, Kim visited the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum and the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery, according to KCNA reports.

