S. Korean military fires shots south of military demarcation line after DPRK road explosion
(Xinhua) 14:15, October 15, 2024
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's military fired shots south of the military demarcation line after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
