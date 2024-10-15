S. Korean military fires shots south of military demarcation line after DPRK road explosion

Xinhua) 14:15, October 15, 2024

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's military fired shots south of the military demarcation line after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)