Top DPRK leader supervises air force drills

Xinhua) 15:45, May 17, 2025

PYONGYANG, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday visited a group of the Guards 1st Air Division of the Korean People's Army, and supervised the anti-air combat and air raid drills, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said that it is of great importance to assess the ability of air defense forces to undertake actual combat tasks and take necessary measures. Such training is very beneficial for making pilots experienced in modern air combat methods, he added.

The drills, the report said, were aimed at providing the flying corps, as well as the anti-air missile, radar and electronic warfare sub-units, with experience in the air defence mission to detect, track and destroy the enemy cruise missiles and drone attacks.

The DPRK leader also set forth important tasks in aspects such as the development of air weapon systems, air defense means, detection and electronic warfare integrated system, and anti-drone integrated system, it said.

