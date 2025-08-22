Chinese embassy in DPRK marks 80th anniversary of China's victory against Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 09:23, August 22, 2025

PYONGYANG, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday held a reception to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Among the guests present at the event were Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK, DPRK Culture Minister Sung Jong Gyu and other DPRK officials as well as foreign diplomats.

Addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Wang Yajun said that the great victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is for the Chinese people as well as for peace-loving people all over the world.

"We commemorate the great victory to uphold a correct historical view of World War II, achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and build a brighter future for the cause of peace and justice for all humanity," Wang said.

Back then, soldiers and civilians from both countries confronted the same enemy and ultimately thwarted the Japanese invasion, he said, adding that "now we commemorate the common great victory to carry forward this precious wartime friendship."

China is willing to work with the DPRK to resolutely implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, develop the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, advance stable and long-term development of the socialist cause of the two countries so as to benefit the two peoples and promote peace and stability at regional and global levels, Wang said.

It is the unwavering position of the DPRK to pass down and deepen the friendship with China from one generation to the next, Sung said.

The DPRK is willing to work with China, following the lofty will of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, to carry forward blood-forged friendship and tradition of friendly unity between the two countries, and to continuously deepen bilateral relations, he said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)