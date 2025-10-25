DPRK top leader pays high tribute to Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs

Xinhua) 15:40, October 25, 2025

PYONGYANG, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), paid his high tribute to the Cemetery of the Fallen Soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) Friday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the CPV's entering the DPRK to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, state media reported Saturday.

During a ceremony marking the key anniversary, the guard of honor of the Korean People's Army lined up at the cemetery in Hoechang County, South Phyongan Province, while the national anthems of the two countries were played, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a report.

A flower basket in the name of Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, and the flower baskets in the names of the WPK Central Committee and the DPRK State Affairs Commission were laid before the cemetery.

Kim paid a silent tribute in memory of the CPV fallen soldiers, and then visited the grave of Mao Anying at the cemetery. He placed a flower before the grave and paid homage, according to the KCNA report.

"The faces of the CPV fallen soldiers, who assisted the revolutionary war of our people at the cost of their blood with the spirit of internationalism and the feeling of fraternal friendship, remain deep in the hearts of the peoples of the two countries as a symbol of valuable DPRK-China friendship," KCNA said in the report.

"Our people will never forget the blood shed by the excellent sons and daughters of the Chinese people and their immortal feats even after a lapse of many years and the shift of generations," the report said.

"The DPRK-China friendship forged at the cost of blood would powerfully demonstrate its inexhaustible vitality in the sacred struggle to realize the cause of independence against imperialism and the socialist cause in the future, too," it added.

