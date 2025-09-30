Chinese Premier meets DPRK FM

Xinhua) 08:57, September 30, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Choe Son Hui at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Choe Son Hui in Beijing on Monday, noting that China is ready to continue to deepen coordination with the DPRK to better safeguard common interests.

Earlier this month, General Secretary Xi Jinping and General Secretary Kim Jong Un held a meeting in Beijing and reached important consensus on deepening the friendly cooperative relations between China and the DPRK, Li said.

Li said China consistently views and advances China-DPRK relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, adding that China stands ready to work with the DPRK to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, further carry forward the traditional friendship, enhance strategic communication, and jointly advance the socialist cause of the two countries for the greater well-being of the two peoples.

China is willing to maintain close exchanges and interactions at all levels with the DPRK, deepen mutual understanding and friendship, and carry out practical cooperation in various fields to jointly promote common development, the premier said.

Hailing the DPRK's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, Li called on the foreign ministries of both countries to enhance coordination and make steady progress in all work.

Choe said the two top leaders' meeting has pointed out the direction for the development of the bilateral ties, adding that consolidating and developing relations with China is the unwavering position of the DPRK, which is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people.

The DPRK fully supports the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four major global initiatives, and will continue to firmly support China's position on issues concerning China's core interests, including those related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong, Choe noted.

Choe also said the DPRK looks forward to working with the Chinese side to enhance high-level exchanges, strengthen communication between the foreign ministries, promote practical cooperation and deepen multilateral collaboration.

