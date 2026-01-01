Home>>
8th-term LegCo of HKSAR holds oath-taking ceremony
(Xinhua) 14:36, January 01, 2026
HONG KONG, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The oath-taking ceremony for members of the eighth-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was held on Thursday, marking the official start of their four-year term.
The ceremony started at 11:00 a.m. local time, with HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee as the oath administrator.
