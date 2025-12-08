Home>>
Results of HKSAR's 8th-term LegCo election unveiled
(Xinhua) 08:17, December 08, 2025
HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The results of the election of the eighth-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) were unveiled early on Monday.
All 90 members of the new-term LegCo of the HKSAR have been elected. It comprises 40 elected by the Election Committee, 30 by functional constituencies, and 20 by geographical constituencies through direct elections.
The eighth-term LegCo of the HKSAR will commence its four-year term on Jan. 1, 2026.
