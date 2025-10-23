HKSAR's 7th LegCo fosters new interaction pattern with executive: LegCo president

Xinhua) 10:50, October 23, 2025

HONG KONG, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) has fostered a new pattern of positive interactions between the legislature and the executive, said Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen, LegCo president of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Wednesday.

Leung said that the seventh-term LegCo, the first since the improvement of the electoral system and implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," has been productive, fully demonstrating the sense of responsibility of legislators.

He highlighted that under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and the executive-led system, multi-tiered and comprehensive mechanisms have been established between the legislature and the executive, adding that many forward-looking proposals from legislators have been adopted into the government's action plan.

The LegCo president also encouraged patriotic and capable individuals to run in the upcoming election, and called on eligible voters to cast their ballots.

