2025 Policy Address accelerates HKSAR's advancement from stability to prosperity, various sectors say

Xinhua) 11:24, September 19, 2025

HONG KONG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Various sectors in Hong Kong have voiced strong support for the 2025 Policy Address, praising its initiatives to accelerate the city's transition from stability to prosperity.

John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), delivered his fourth policy address during his term on Wednesday. Entitled "Deepening Reforms for Our People and Leveraging Our Strengths for a Brighter Future", the policy address set out a range of initiatives anchored in two pillars, the economy and people's livelihood. It served as a roadmap for Hong Kong to strive for a vibrant economy, pursue development, and improve people's livelihood, accelerating Hong Kong's advancement from stability to prosperity.

Various sectors in Hong Kong stated that the policy address introduced a series of policy initiatives, demonstrating the HKSAR government's determination to promote high-quality development in Hong Kong, which will further enhance economic momentum and improve public well-being.

The policy address integrated the concept of reform throughout its entirety, establishing a "Heads of Department Accountability System" and improving the civil servant appraisal mechanism to enhance governmental governance efficiency. It also set up the "Committee on Development of the Northern Metropolis" and formulated dedicated legislation to accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis, fully demonstrating the determination for reform.

"As long as every civil servant performs their duties with professionalism, it will surely add momentum to Hong Kong and allow residents to truly feel the benefits brought by the government's policies," said Ingrid Yeung, secretary for the civil service of the HKSAR government.

The policy address clarified the administrative responsibilities of department heads and proposes strengthening the civil servant appraisal mechanism, aiming to improve governance capabilities and respond to the needs of people and the new era, Yeung said.

Cheng Cheung-ling, president of the Hong Kong China Friendship Association, said that the series of plans regarding the Northern Metropolis in the policy address are eye-catching. The Northern Metropolis is not only key to solving Hong Kong's land and housing issues and promoting industrial diversification, but also a major initiative for Hong Kong to proactively integrate into the national development strategy, deeply connect with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and build a new development pattern.

Hong Kong's status as an international financial center remains third globally; its global competitiveness has returned to the top three; five universities in Hong Kong have entered the world's top 100 rankings. Over the past year, the HKSAR government has led all sectors of society in joint efforts, achieving significant results in various development undertakings.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said that the policy address proposed a series of short, medium, and long-term measures in areas such as industrial development, consolidating international center status, innovation and technology, coordinated development of culture, sports, and tourism, and encouraging childbirth, laying a solid foundation for Hong Kong's future development.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said that the policy address proposed a policy package aimed at promoting investment and enhancing flexibility, positioning Hong Kong to better attract global enterprises.

People from various sectors believed that the policy address clarified the direction and focus of industrial development. Through flexible tax incentives, financial subsidies, and talent cultivation, it promoted emerging industries such as advanced manufacturing, life and health technology, new energy, AI, and data science, showcasing the synergy between a proactive government and an efficient market in driving economic transformation.

"Facilitate Stable Living in a Caring and Inclusive Society" is the chapter dedicated to livelihood in the 2025 policy address and is also the longest chapter. It proposed practical solutions for nine key areas including land and housing, transportation, and medical care, focusing on accelerating and improving the quality of public welfare.

During the three-month public consultation period, the HKSAR government held more than 40 consultation sessions. The chief executive led his team to visit communities multiple times to listen to public opinion and engage in sincere and in-depth exchanges with people. Over 10,100 submissions were received during the consultation period.

Chan Kwok-ki said that the policy address included multiple measures benefiting the public, covering various areas such as housing, transportation, healthcare, labor, poverty alleviation, and elderly care. These initiatives are effectively addressing social demands, enabling people to share in the fruits of development and jointly build a more livable and warmer Hong Kong.

